Station masters withdraw from fuel, cement and flour transport duties

Sri Lanka Railway Station Masters’ Union says that they effective immediatelywill withdraw from their duties related to the transport of fuel, cement and flour.

The association said they decided to abstain from these duties as a protest against the action of the General Manager of Railways.

The Station Masters’ Union said they will boycott these duties in addition to their ongoing trade union action.

Station master are currently refraining from transporting and accepting parcels and issuing tickets.

The association alleges that Sri Lanka Railways has incurred losses amounting to around Rs. 20 million during the four days since the launch of the union action.

Earlier today, the Railway Station Masters’ Union had said that they will proceed with their trade union action as discussions held this morning with the General Manager of Railways were unsuccessful.

The union had initially decided to launch a strike from midnight yesterday (26), however they decided to temporarily postpone it until after talks with relevant authorities today.

The association had said a final decision regarding the trade union action would be taken following the meeting today and warned they would resort to an indefinite strike if positive responses are not received for their demands.

The railway station masters are engaged in union action based on 10 demands including the granting of coverage allowances if promotions cannot be given and the calculation of overtime for them under the same system used to calculate overtime for engine drivers.