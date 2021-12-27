President accepts P.B. Jayasunderas resignation?

President accepts P.B. Jayasunderas resignation?

December 27, 2021   08:03 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has accepted the letter of resignation tendered by Presidential Secretary P.B. Jayasundera, according to political sources.

It is reported that Jayasundera is set to step down from his position with effect from December 31.

Recent news reports revealed that the presidential secretary had handed over his resignation to the Head of State.

Gamini Senarath, the Secretary to the Prime Minister, is tipped to be appointed as the next Secretary to the President.

Meanwhile, Secretary to the Irrigation Ministry, Anura Dissanayake is expected to be appointed as the next secretary of the prime minister.

