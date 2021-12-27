COVID: 458 cases recorded in Sri Lanka today

COVID: 458 cases recorded in Sri Lanka today

December 27, 2021   09:36 pm

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 458 today (December 27), the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 584,107.

As many as 559,684 recoveries and 14,901 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 9,500 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.

