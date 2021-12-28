Discussion between Transport State Minister & station masters today

Discussion between Transport State Minister & station masters today

December 28, 2021   07:36 am

A discussion between the Sri Lanka Railway Station Masters’ Union and State Minister of Transport, Dilum Amunugama is scheduled to be held later today (December 28).

The union’s chairman, Sumedha Somarathna said the station masters plan to resort to an uninterrupted strike action if their demands are not met.

The railway station masters are engaged in union action based on 10 demands including the granting of coverage allowances if promotions cannot be given and the calculation of overtime for them under the same system used to calculate overtime for engine drivers.  

Accordingly, the station masters have refrained from transporting and accepting parcels and issuing tickets.

Yesterday, the union it would proceed with their trade union action as discussions held last morning with the General Manager of Railways were unsuccessful. 

Later, they also announced their withdrawal from duties related to the transport of fuel, cement and flour.

The association said they decided to abstain from these duties as a protest against the action of the General Manager of Railways.

The union had initially decided to launch a strike from midnight yesterday (26), however they decided to temporarily postpone it until after talks with relevant authorities today.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the Locomotive Engine Operators’ Union, Indika Dodangoda warned that they would initiate a trade union action if the authorities decide to meet the demands of station masters.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Discussion between Transport State Minister & station masters today

Discussion between Transport State Minister & station masters today

Discussion between Transport State Minister & station masters today

PB Jayasundara out - Gamini Senarath in (English)

PB Jayasundara out - Gamini Senarath in (English)

Free rides for commuters as Railways Dept incurs Rs. 20m in losses (English)

Free rides for commuters as Railways Dept incurs Rs. 20m in losses (English)

Trade Minister on measures to release essentials stuck in customs (English)

Trade Minister on measures to release essentials stuck in customs (English)

Four hospitalised after light aircraft makes emergency landing (English)

Four hospitalised after light aircraft makes emergency landing (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.27

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.27

Free rides for commuters as Railways Dept incurs Rs. 20m in losses

Free rides for commuters as Railways Dept incurs Rs. 20m in losses

Former President on what will happen to the govt.

Former President on what will happen to the govt.