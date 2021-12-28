Discrepancies in Covid-19 figures in Sri Lanka - Health official

The Deputy Director of Health Services says there may be discrepancies in Covid-19 figures reported in Sri Lanka, as samples of all virus-infected persons are not sent for genomic sequencing.

As a result, getting proper data on the number of people who have contracted SARS-CoV-2 variants such as Omicron is problematic, Dr. Hemantha Herath pointed out.

Speaking further, he noted, “Omicron spreads faster than the other varieties. But that happens only if we allow it to spread.” Dr. Hemantha Herath urged people to adhere to the health guidelines to arrest the spread of this new Covid-19 variety.