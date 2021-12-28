Body of woman missing in Kilinochchi found under bridge

The body of the woman, who was reported missing from Udayanagar in Kilinochchi, has been recovered, the police said.

The remains of the 67-year-old were found under a bridge in the area of Kandapuram.

As the whereabouts of the woman in question were unknown since last evening (December 27), the neighbours had lodged a complaint with the police who later managed to recover her body 18 kilometres from her home.

It is reported that the deceased, who was a mother of five, had returned from England nearly three years ago.

Her children are living abroad and her husband is engaged in farming activities, according to the neighbours.

The police have recorded statements with regard to the incident from several individuals.

Further investigations are carried out by the Kilinochchi Police.