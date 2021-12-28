Body of woman missing in Kilinochchi found under bridge

Body of woman missing in Kilinochchi found under bridge

December 28, 2021   03:37 pm

The body of the woman, who was reported missing from Udayanagar in Kilinochchi, has been recovered, the police said.

The remains of the 67-year-old were found under a bridge in the area of Kandapuram.

As the whereabouts of the woman in question were unknown since last evening (December 27), the neighbours had lodged a complaint with the police who later managed to recover her body 18 kilometres from her home.

It is reported that the deceased, who was a mother of five, had returned from England nearly three years ago.

Her children are living abroad and her husband is engaged in farming activities, according to the neighbours.

The police have recorded statements with regard to the incident from several individuals.

Further investigations are carried out by the Kilinochchi Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

A courageous daughter who who carries the burden of her family after tragic accident

A courageous daughter who who carries the burden of her family after tragic accident

A courageous daughter who who carries the burden of her family after tragic accident

Ranil issues scary warning over Sri Lanka's economy

Ranil issues scary warning over Sri Lanka's economy

Strike launched by railway station masters continues for day 05

Strike launched by railway station masters continues for day 05

Nine-year-old boy dies after falling into unprotected well

Nine-year-old boy dies after falling into unprotected well

Paddy farmers complain over organic fertiliser provided by govt.

Paddy farmers complain over organic fertiliser provided by govt.

President inspects Madiwela branch of Spices & Allied Products Marketing Board

President inspects Madiwela branch of Spices & Allied Products Marketing Board

Risks of Malaria on the rise in Sri Lanka

Risks of Malaria on the rise in Sri Lanka

Outdoor musical events given permission

Outdoor musical events given permission