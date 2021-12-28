Suresh Subramaniam re-elected National Olympic Committee president

Suresh Subramaniam re-elected National Olympic Committee president

December 28, 2021   06:26 pm

Suresh Subramaniam has been re-elected as the President of the National Olympic Committee of Sri Lanka (NOCSL) for the period of 2022 to 2026.

The NOCSL election to select new office bearers was held at the Olympic House in Colombo today (December 28).

Subramaniam and President of Sri Lanka Athletics Maj. Gen. Palitha Fernando vied for the top post of NOCSL, and received 28 and 12 votes, respectively.

Subramaniam was first elected as the NOCSL president in the 2018 election.

