Sri Lanka records 20 new COVID deaths and 479 cases today

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 22 more coronavirus-related deaths for December 27, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,923.

According to the figures released by the Government Information Department, the deaths reported today include 12 males and 10 females.

Six of the patients are between the ages of 30-59 years. Fifteen others are in the age group of 60 years and above and the remaining victim is aged below 30 years.

Meanwhile, the daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 479 today (December 28).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 584,586.

As many as 559,875 recoveries have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 9,700 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.