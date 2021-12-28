Sri Lanka crowned champions of Central Asian Volleyball Challenge

Sri Lanka clinched the Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone Men’s Volleyball Challenge Cup beating hosts Bangladesh in straight sets in the final at the Shaheed Suhrawardy National Indoor Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka thus emerged champions winning 28-26, 25-20 and 25-20 points.

Bangladesh, playing their third successive final in the competition, failed to repeat their performance lifting the trophy in 2018.

Bangladesh had moved into the final of the tournament with a thrilling 3-2 sets (21-25, 25-14, 24-26, 25-13, 15-13) win over Uzbekistan in their last group match at the Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium in Mirpur today.

The hosts lost the first set but bounced back and finally managed to edge the Central Asian nation to register their third win in four matches.

Bangladesh, champions of 2016 edition, collected eight points from four matches while Sri Lanka had earlier qualified with 12 points winning all four of their matches.

The final between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka was played at 3:30pm Bangladesh time today.

