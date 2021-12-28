Universities to resume academic activities at 50% capacity

The University Grants Commission has decided to permit universities to continue lectures and other academic activities with a maximum student capacity of 50% from tomorrow (29).

UGC Chairman Prof. Sampath Amaratunga said that lectures and other academic activities of universities will be conducted under strict health guidelines.

Accordingly, the UGC has provided the universities with further instructions and guidelines related to this.

Universities will resume in-person academic activities following prolonged closure caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Although, the universities were physically closed, the usual academic and non-academic activities had continued.