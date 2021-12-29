People reluctant to take booster dose due to misinformation - GMOA

The general public is hesitant to obtain the booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine due to the misinformation spread by certain people, says the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA).

Its secretary Dr. Senal Fernando said most people are turning down the booster dose due to such false propaganda.

“We have seen a decrease in the interest of the general public in receiving the third dose [of Covid-19 vaccine],” he added.

There is no shortage of vaccines, Dr. Fernando assured, noting that the Health Ministry and relevant authorities are carrying on the national inoculation program properly.

He went on to warn of exacerbated infection among those who have not taken the booster dose in March or April next year.