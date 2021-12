An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 has struck 300 kilometers off the north-eastern coast of Sri Lanka this evening (December 29).

The chairman of Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB) Anura Walpola confirmed this speaking to Ada Derana.

He noted that there are no Tsunami threats to Sri Lanka due to the earthquake.

According to Volcano Discovery, the earthquake hit at a depth of 21 kilometres.