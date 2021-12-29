Gazette on Bill to prohibit obscene publications to be revised

Gazette on Bill to prohibit obscene publications to be revised

December 29, 2021   09:44 pm

The Minister of Justice has given directives to revoke the special gazette notification on the Bill to prohibit any form of obscene publications.

The decision was taken after taking into account the concerns raised by various parties including civil society organizations, Secretary to the Justice Ministry M.M.P.K Mayadunne said.

In a statement, he noted that the Justice Ministry brought forth the relevant Bill with the aim of ensuring the welfare of minors and the privacy of women who are subject to harassment.

However, the civil society groups have pointed out that the Bill in question, published on December 24, could hamper the publication rights of creative artists.

Accordingly, Justice Minister Ali Sabry, ordering the nullification of the gazette notification, has called for resubmission of an amended Bill to the Cabinet of Ministers after obtaining the suggestions of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) and civil society groups.

http://www.documents.gov.lk/files/bill/2021/12/161-2021_E.pdf

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

President pays last respects to late Ven. Buddhangala Ananda Thera

President pays last respects to late Ven. Buddhangala Ananda Thera

Some close to President hinder his vision to build the country - Muruttettuwe Ananda Thera

Some close to President hinder his vision to build the country - Muruttettuwe Ananda Thera

Funds will be released to clear rice stocks held at port - Trade Minister

Funds will be released to clear rice stocks held at port - Trade Minister

Sajith says rulers are overindulging while people starve

Sajith says rulers are overindulging while people starve

Bus fares to be hiked from January

Bus fares to be hiked from January

New subsidiary company to develop Trincomalee oil tank farm

New subsidiary company to develop Trincomalee oil tank farm

Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves increase

Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves increase