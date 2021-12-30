Sri Lanka confirms 419 new COVID cases

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 419 today (December 29), the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 586,183.

As many as 560,085 recoveries and 14,944 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 11,000 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.