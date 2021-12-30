Saudi Fund for Development pledges continuous support to Sri Lanka

Saudi Fund for Development pledges continuous support to Sri Lanka

December 29, 2021   11:32 pm

During a meeting with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, this morning at Temple Trees, the CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Mr. Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad pledged to provide continuous support to implement development projects in Sri Lanka.

PM Rajapaksa expressed his gratitude to the SFD as well as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the support extended to Sri Lanka for development projects as well as the continued close collaboration and friendship between the two governments.

The very first project initiated with support from SFD was a water and sewage project in 1981. Since then, during the past four decades, SFD has supported a number of different development projects around the country, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

During this visit to Sri Lanka, the SFD delegation participated in two project openings. The ground-breaking ceremony of the Wayamba University Township Development Project in Kuliyapitiya took place with the virtual participation of the Prime Minister. The second was the inaugural ceremony of the Bibile-Chenkaladi Road section at Chenkaladi.

In discussing future priorities, PM Rajapaksa has requested SFD to consider projects on minor irrigation, rural water supply and further road development, particularly in rural areas.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Harsha de Silva casts doubts on receipt of USD 1.5 billion (English)

Harsha de Silva casts doubts on receipt of USD 1.5 billion (English)

Harsha de Silva casts doubts on receipt of USD 1.5 billion (English)

Sri Lanka's TV broadcasting digitization project launched (English)

Sri Lanka's TV broadcasting digitization project launched (English)

Bus fares to be hiked from January (English)

Bus fares to be hiked from January (English)

ADB to reimburse USD 85 Mn spent by Sri Lanka on Sinopharm vaccine purchase (English)

ADB to reimburse USD 85 Mn spent by Sri Lanka on Sinopharm vaccine purchase (English)

COVID: 21 new deaths recorded in Sri Lanka (English)

COVID: 21 new deaths recorded in Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

President pays last respects to late Ven. Buddhangala Ananda Thera

President pays last respects to late Ven. Buddhangala Ananda Thera

Some close to President hinder his vision to build the country - Muruttettuwe Ananda Thera

Some close to President hinder his vision to build the country - Muruttettuwe Ananda Thera