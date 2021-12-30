Saudi Fund for Development pledges continuous support to Sri Lanka

During a meeting with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, this morning at Temple Trees, the CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Mr. Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad pledged to provide continuous support to implement development projects in Sri Lanka.

PM Rajapaksa expressed his gratitude to the SFD as well as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the support extended to Sri Lanka for development projects as well as the continued close collaboration and friendship between the two governments.

The very first project initiated with support from SFD was a water and sewage project in 1981. Since then, during the past four decades, SFD has supported a number of different development projects around the country, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

During this visit to Sri Lanka, the SFD delegation participated in two project openings. The ground-breaking ceremony of the Wayamba University Township Development Project in Kuliyapitiya took place with the virtual participation of the Prime Minister. The second was the inaugural ceremony of the Bibile-Chenkaladi Road section at Chenkaladi.

In discussing future priorities, PM Rajapaksa has requested SFD to consider projects on minor irrigation, rural water supply and further road development, particularly in rural areas.