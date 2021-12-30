President pays last respects to Ven. Buddhangala Ananda Thera

President pays last respects to Ven. Buddhangala Ananda Thera

December 30, 2021   12:10 am

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday (December 29) paid his last respects to late Ven. Buddhangala Ananda Thera.

The remains of late Ven. Ananda Thera were lying in state at the All-Ceylon Buddhist Congress Hall in Colombo 07.

The President has expressed his deepest condolences to Minister Sarath Weerasekara and the relatives of the late Thera.

Ven. Ananda Thera who was an outstanding Dhamma preacher passed away in the early hours of Tuesday. He was 78 years old at the time of his demise and was residing at the Buddhangala Aranya Senasana in Ampara.

His lay name was Ananda Weerasekera, a Major General who served in the Army and a Commissioner General of Rehabilitation.

Ven. Buddhangala Ananda Thera is also the brother of Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekera, Minister of Public Security.

The late Thera was ordained as Buddhangala Ananda in May, 2007. He has authored a number of Dhamma books and published several translated books as well.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Harsha de Silva casts doubts on receipt of USD 1.5 billion (English)

Harsha de Silva casts doubts on receipt of USD 1.5 billion (English)

Harsha de Silva casts doubts on receipt of USD 1.5 billion (English)

Sri Lanka's TV broadcasting digitization project launched (English)

Sri Lanka's TV broadcasting digitization project launched (English)

Bus fares to be hiked from January (English)

Bus fares to be hiked from January (English)

ADB to reimburse USD 85 Mn spent by Sri Lanka on Sinopharm vaccine purchase (English)

ADB to reimburse USD 85 Mn spent by Sri Lanka on Sinopharm vaccine purchase (English)

COVID: 21 new deaths recorded in Sri Lanka (English)

COVID: 21 new deaths recorded in Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

President pays last respects to late Ven. Buddhangala Ananda Thera

President pays last respects to late Ven. Buddhangala Ananda Thera

Some close to President hinder his vision to build the country - Muruttettuwe Ananda Thera

Some close to President hinder his vision to build the country - Muruttettuwe Ananda Thera