Re-scrutinized results of 2020 A/L exam released

The Department of Examinations released the re-scrutinized results of 2020 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination today (December 30).

The 2020 Advanced Level Examination was held from October 12, 2020, to November 06, 2020, amidst the outbreak of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Candidates who sat for the exam can now access the results through the official website of the Department of Examinations – www.doenets.lk

As many as 194,297 candidates (64.39%) have qualified for university entrance, the examinations chief stated.

A total of 301,771 candidates – including 277,625 for the new syllabus and 24,146 for the old syllabus – had faced the exam last year.

The results of 86 candidates were cancelled due to various irregularities.