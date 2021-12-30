Slight change in prevailing dry weather expected in the coming days

A slight change in the prevailing dry weather is expected over the next few days, says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will take place in parts of Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the evening or night.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Misty conditions can be expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Mainly fair weather will prevail over other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 25-35 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam and Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate at times.