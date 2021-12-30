Prices of imported milk powder increased

The Milk Powder Importers’ Association has decided to increase the prices of imported powdered milk.

The price revision will come into effect from midnight today (December 30).

Thereby, 1kg packet of milk powder will rise by Rs. 150.00. Meanwhile, the price of 400g is expected to go up by Rs. 60.00.

Following the revision in prices, 1kg of milk powder will be sold at Rs. 1,345.00 and the price of 400g of the product will be at Rs. 540.00.