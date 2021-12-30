First group of 8th army contingent leaves to serve UNMISS-bound South Sudan

December 30, 2021   11:47 am

The first group of the 8th Army contingent of the Sri Lanka Army Medical Corps (SLAMC) left to serve United Nations Peace-Keeping Mission in South Sudan’s Level-2 Hospital (UNMISS) on Wednesday (December 29).

Chief of Defence Staff and Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva extended his wishes to the first group comprising of 11 officers and 22 other ranks at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.

The rest of the contingent is due to depart on January 31, 2022, soon after the first group of the serving contingent returns home, according to Sri Lanka Army.

The 8th South Sudan bound contingent included 66 Army personnel and is commanded by Lt. Col. N.M Niflar.

The contingent includes Ward In-Charge, nurses, critical care nurses (gynaecological), operation theatre technician, Physiotherapists (DPM), radiographer, X-ray technician, radiologist, dentist and dental assistant, dental technician, medical storeman, pharmacist, pharmacy technician, lab technician, lab technologists, communication technicians, hygiene assistant, administrative clerk, cooks, ambulance drivers, sanitary duty man, mortuary attendant, etc. and Other Ranks from the Sri Lanka Army Medical Corps, Sri Lanka Signal Corps, Corps of Engineer Service, Sri Lanka Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Sri Lanka Army Service Corps and Sri Lanka Navy.

The South Sudan’s Bor-based new SRIMED Hospital is manned by SL troops and is equipped with necessary components for secondary care medical services, including an operating theatre, labour room, intensive care unit, emergency department, out-patient department, dental surgery, dental workshop, pharmacy, medical store, radiology department, clinical laboratory, ECG room, the sterilizing department, biomedical engineering section, medical waste disposal section, freezer mortuary, isolation ward and laundry plus wards and an aero-medical evacuation facility with ambulatory resuscitation and ventilation capabilities.

Senior officers including Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Vikum Liyanage, officers and other ranks were also present at the occasion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

We have no intention to leave this govt - Vasudeva

We have no intention to leave this govt - Vasudeva

Someone who knows how to do politics can build the country - Digambaran

Someone who knows how to do politics can build the country - Digambaran

Sri Lanka's coronavirus situation as at yesterday

Sri Lanka's coronavirus situation as at yesterday

Harsha de Silva casts doubts on receipt of USD 1.5 billion (English)

Harsha de Silva casts doubts on receipt of USD 1.5 billion (English)

Sri Lanka's TV broadcasting digitization project launched (English)

Sri Lanka's TV broadcasting digitization project launched (English)

Bus fares to be hiked from January (English)

Bus fares to be hiked from January (English)

ADB to reimburse USD 85 Mn spent by Sri Lanka on Sinopharm vaccine purchase (English)

ADB to reimburse USD 85 Mn spent by Sri Lanka on Sinopharm vaccine purchase (English)