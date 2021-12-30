All public sector employees recalled to duty from Jan. 03

All public sector employees recalled to duty from Jan. 03

December 30, 2021   01:11 pm

All public sector employees will be recalled to duty with effect from January 03, 2022, says the Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

Accordingly, public servants are required to return to work as per usual from next week.

Earlier, the heads of institutions were instructed to limit the number of staff members reporting to work and to summon them to the office at their discretion in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections.

The secretary to the ministry, J.J. Rathnasiri has instructed all staff members to comply with the guidelines issued by the Director-General of Health Services.

