Coronavirus recoveries count moves up by 228

December 30, 2021   02:47 pm

Another 228 people infected with COVID-19 were discharged from medical care today (December 30) as they have recovered from the virus infection, the Ministry of Health said.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 560,313.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 586,183 COVID-19 infections.

According to official data, more than 10,900 virus-infected patients in total are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,944.

