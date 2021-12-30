Second phase of Central Expressway to be declared open on Jan. 15

December 30, 2021   02:54 pm

Minister Johnston Fernando says that the Meerigama to Kurunegala stretch of the Central Expressway will be vested with the public on January 15, 2022.

The second phase of the Central Expressway is a 40.91 km stretch from Meerigama to Kurunegala and consists of four lanes while it was built at a cost of Rs. 137 billion.

Built to minimize environmental and social impact, the expressway will bypass urban areas and pass through mainly vacant lands, the Ministry of Highways said.

It further said that the road section from Meerigama to Kurunegala is currently recognized as the most beautiful expressway section in Sri Lanka and that it was constructed by local contractors with local funds.

Five interchange points with toll booths have been constructed at Meerigama, Nakalagamuwa, Dambokka, Kurunegala and Yaggapitiya.

