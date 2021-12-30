Chinese foreign minister to arrive in Sri Lanka on Jan. 08

December 30, 2021   04:23 pm

China’s Foreign Minister and State Councillor will pay an official visit to Sri Lanka from the 8th and 9th of January, 2022, the Embassy of China in Colombo confirmed today.

In a tweet, the embassy said Mr. Wang Yi is expected to launch the celebration of the 65th anniversary of China-Sri Lanka diplomatic relations during this two-day visit.

“Colombo will be the last stop of his first foreign visit in the new year,” it added.

 

