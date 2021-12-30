Chinese foreign minister to arrive in Sri Lanka on Jan. 08

China’s Foreign Minister and State Councillor will pay an official visit to Sri Lanka from the 8th and 9th of January, 2022, the Embassy of China in Colombo confirmed today.

In a tweet, the embassy said Mr. Wang Yi is expected to launch the celebration of the 65th anniversary of China-Sri Lanka diplomatic relations during this two-day visit.

“Colombo will be the last stop of his first foreign visit in the new year,” it added.