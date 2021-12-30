Chinese foreign minister to arrive in Sri Lanka on Jan. 08
December 30, 2021 04:23 pm
China’s Foreign Minister and State Councillor will pay an official visit to Sri Lanka from the 8th and 9th of January, 2022, the Embassy of China in Colombo confirmed today.
In a tweet, the embassy said Mr. Wang Yi is expected to launch the celebration of the 65th anniversary of China-Sri Lanka diplomatic relations during this two-day visit.
“Colombo will be the last stop of his first foreign visit in the new year,” it added.
🇨🇳State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to #SriLanka from January 8 to 9, 2022 and launch the celebration of the 65th Anniversary of China-Sri Lanka diplomatic relations.— Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka (@ChinaEmbSL) December 30, 2021
Colombo will be the last stop of his first foreign visit in the new year. pic.twitter.com/ZJVZJMG24L