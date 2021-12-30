Two missing boys yet to be found; police continue to seek public assistance

Sri Lanka Police has once again sought public assistance to locate the two boys who went missing from their home in Banduragoda, Wattemulla in the Kotadeniyawa police, as the investigations have failed to uncover their whereabouts.

The two children are reported missing since the 23rd of November.

Kotadeniyawa Police opened an investigation earlier this month, after receiving a complaint on the sudden disappearance of the two cousins.

In a media statement issued today (December 30), the police said the homicide and organized crimes prevention divisions of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are now probing the matter further.



Name: Dissanayake Mudiyanselage Kaveesha Sandakelum

Age: 10 years

Appearance: Around 04 feet in height, with short hair and was last seen wearing a blue color t-shirt and black checkered shorts.



Name: Jayasekara Mudalige Akila Dedunu

Age: 12 years

Appearance: Around 04 feet and 10 inches in height, with short hair and was last seen wearing a blue color collard t-shirt and red color shorts.



Police have requested the public to provide any information regarding the two boys using the following phone numbers:

Organized Crimes Prevention Division’s

• ASP Kaluarachchi - 071 8592867

• ASP Gamage - 071 8592868