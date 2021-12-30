COVID: 18 new fatalities recorded in Sri Lanka

COVID: 18 new fatalities recorded in Sri Lanka

December 30, 2021   06:48 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 18 new coronavirus-related deaths for December 29, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,962.

According to the figures released by the Government Information Department, the deaths reported today include 09 males and 09 females.

Six of the patients are aged between 30-59 years. The remaining 12 are in the age group of 60 years and above.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Annual Gangarohana Perahera held under health guidelines

Annual Gangarohana Perahera held under health guidelines

COVID: 419 new cases recorded in Sri Lanka yesterday

COVID: 419 new cases recorded in Sri Lanka yesterday

Do more work, talk less - Ven. Muruttettuwe Ananda Thera tells ministers

Do more work, talk less - Ven. Muruttettuwe Ananda Thera tells ministers

Shop owners in Hambantota launch Hartal campaign

Shop owners in Hambantota launch Hartal campaign

Farmers demand chemical fertilizer & compensation for damaged crops

Farmers demand chemical fertilizer & compensation for damaged crops

TV Derana recognized by National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol

TV Derana recognized by National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol