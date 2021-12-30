COVID: 18 new fatalities recorded in Sri Lanka

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 18 new coronavirus-related deaths for December 29, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,962.

According to the figures released by the Government Information Department, the deaths reported today include 09 males and 09 females.

Six of the patients are aged between 30-59 years. The remaining 12 are in the age group of 60 years and above.