Litro to release 180,000 LP gas cylinders to market

Litro to release 180,000 LP gas cylinders to market

December 30, 2021   07:14 pm

Litro Gas Lanka Limited says it has taken necessary measures to expedite the production and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders.

In a statement issued today (December 30), the company also noted that it has made all arrangements to import the required technical equipment to ensure that all gas cylinders are properly inspected and to prevent delays in the maintenance procedure.

Further, Litro Gas Lanka revealed its intention to release 180,000 cylinders in the coming days.

As the daily refills and deliveries are operational 24 hours a day, the company said it would be able to supply LP gas to the market without any delays in the future.

Litro also said in a statement that it will be able to supply gas to the market without any further delays in the future as its daily refills and deliveries operate 24 hours a day.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Queues for LP gas and kerosene still seen in many areas

Queues for LP gas and kerosene still seen in many areas

Queues for LP gas and kerosene still seen in many areas

Farmers complain regarding effects of liquid fertilizer on paddy crops

Farmers complain regarding effects of liquid fertilizer on paddy crops

Cabinet has failed, Vidura Wickramanayaka says

Cabinet has failed, Vidura Wickramanayaka says

Prices of imported milk powder rise again

Prices of imported milk powder rise again

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Annual Gangarohana Perahera held under health guidelines

Annual Gangarohana Perahera held under health guidelines

COVID: 419 new cases recorded in Sri Lanka yesterday

COVID: 419 new cases recorded in Sri Lanka yesterday

Do more work, talk less - Ven. Muruttettuwe Ananda Thera tells ministers

Do more work, talk less - Ven. Muruttettuwe Ananda Thera tells ministers