Litro to release 180,000 LP gas cylinders to market

Litro Gas Lanka Limited says it has taken necessary measures to expedite the production and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders.

In a statement issued today (December 30), the company also noted that it has made all arrangements to import the required technical equipment to ensure that all gas cylinders are properly inspected and to prevent delays in the maintenance procedure.

Further, Litro Gas Lanka revealed its intention to release 180,000 cylinders in the coming days.

As the daily refills and deliveries are operational 24 hours a day, the company said it would be able to supply LP gas to the market without any delays in the future.

Litro also said in a statement that it will be able to supply gas to the market without any further delays in the future as its daily refills and deliveries operate 24 hours a day.