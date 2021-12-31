Four SL Navy personnel recognized by IMO for bravery at sea

Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne presented the certificates of commendation under the ‘IMO Award for Exceptional Bravery at Sea – 2021’ to four naval personnel, during a special ceremony held at the Auditorium of Naval and Maritime Academy, Trincomalee.

The certificates of commendation were issued by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) taking into account the bravery of these individuals.

Established in 1948, IMO is the United Nations specialized agency with responsibility for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships. Further, the organization helps achieve the UN sustainable development goals.

IMO has introduced a series of measures designed to prevent and respond to marine pollution and deals with administrative and legal matters, working in line with the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships – MARPOL.

Each year, the International Maritime Organization recognizes individuals of the International Maritime Community who have responded beyond their call of duty, showing exceptional bravery, seamanship skills and courage in the face of great adversities at sea.

The four naval personnel of Sri Lanka Naval Ship (SLNS) Ranarisi were recognized by IMO for their bravery in rescuing crew members of fire-hit ‘MT New Diamond’.

“Following the directives of Commander of the Navy, SLNS Ranarisi was deployed by Sri Lanka Navy, remaining true to an international obligation of a coastal state, with a view to rescue crew members aboard the fire engulfed vessel in eastern waters on 03rd September 2020.”

“As a measure of recognition for the commendable act carried out in special circumstances, the Commanding Officer of SLNS ‘Ranarisi’ Commander KRGRS Rantenna who carefully planned the entire rescue mission against all odds, as well as Lieutenant KGASM Wijerathne, Leading Engineering Mechanic, DLK Mudiyanse and Able Seaman WGGU Senarathne who volunteered to bring the injured third engineer from the fire engulfed ship back to SLNS ‘Ranrisi’ even disregarding the risk attached their personal lives, this acclamation was bestowed on them by IMO.”

“As such, the good Samaritans of the Navy received respective certificates from Commander of the Navy in a ceremony held in this regard in Trincomalee,” the SLN said.

The event was attended by Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Sanjeewa Dias, senior officers from Navy Headquarters and Eastern Naval Command and a limited group of naval personnel.