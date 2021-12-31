Showers or thundershowers possible in some areas today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts, the Meteorology Department says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy district during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Kalutara, Galle and Matara district.

Misty conditions can be expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.



Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail over other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly and the wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam and Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate at times.