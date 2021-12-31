Body of one girl who went missing in Kumari Ella found

Body of one girl who went missing in Kumari Ella found

December 31, 2021   09:59 am

The body of one of the three females who were reported missing while bathing at Kumari Ella in Hanwella last evening (December 30) has been recovered, the police said.

The remains of the deceased are currently placed at the Avissawella Base Hospital. She was identified as a 16-year-old from Jaffna.

Search operations are in progress to locate the other two females, aged 14 and 29 years, who went missing along with the deceased teen.

Two young boys and five girls had been bathing at the Kumari Ella when the water level rose sharply following the heavy rainfall in the area.

Sri Lanka Police, Army and the residents of the area had jointly launched a search and rescue mission last night.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya says there's huge disappointment among people

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya says there's huge disappointment among people

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya says there's huge disappointment among people

What happened to state media?  Dullas Alahapperuma

What happened to state media?  Dullas Alahapperuma

Sri Lanka's current Covid-19 situation

Sri Lanka's current Covid-19 situation

Sri Lanka records 41 new cases of Omicron variant

Sri Lanka records 41 new cases of Omicron variant

COVID: 419 new cases recorded in Sri Lanka yesterday (English)

COVID: 419 new cases recorded in Sri Lanka yesterday (English)

Sapugaskanda oil refinery to halt operations temporarily (English)

Sapugaskanda oil refinery to halt operations temporarily (English)

Prices of imported milk powder increased (English)

Prices of imported milk powder increased (English)

Sajith reveals his response if offered a ride on private jet

Sajith reveals his response if offered a ride on private jet