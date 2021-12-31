Special security arrangements implemented in Colombo today

Sri Lanka Police has implemented special security arrangements in Colombo and other parts of the Western Province today (December 31), in view of New Year’s Eve.

Police media spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said special parking slots have been arranged at the Galle Face Green area.

Meanwhile, traffic police officers will be on duty throughout the night.

The police have also deployed intelligence officers to various locations in Colombo in search of people behaving in disorderly manner.