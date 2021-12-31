Special security arrangements implemented in Colombo today

Special security arrangements implemented in Colombo today

December 31, 2021   01:29 pm

Sri Lanka Police has implemented special security arrangements in Colombo and other parts of the Western Province today (December 31), in view of New Year’s Eve.

Police media spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said special parking slots have been arranged at the Galle Face Green area.

Meanwhile, traffic police officers will be on duty throughout the night.

The police have also deployed intelligence officers to various locations in Colombo in search of people behaving in disorderly manner.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Three girls drown in Kumari Ella; two still missing

Three girls drown in Kumari Ella; two still missing

Three girls drown in Kumari Ella; two still missing

Farmers still afflicted without fertilizer

Farmers still afflicted without fertilizer

New subsidiary & LIOC to jointly develop 61 oil tanks in Trinco

New subsidiary & LIOC to jointly develop 61 oil tanks in Trinco

COVID: 41 new Omicron variant cases found in Sri Lanka

COVID: 41 new Omicron variant cases found in Sri Lanka

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka to further lease out 14 LIOC-run Trinco oil tanks for 50 years

Sri Lanka to further lease out 14 LIOC-run Trinco oil tanks for 50 years

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya says there's huge disappointment among people

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya says there's huge disappointment among people

What happened to state media?  Dullas Alahapperuma

What happened to state media?  Dullas Alahapperuma