CAA and gas companies brief court on LP gas distribution

December 31, 2021   02:14 pm

Measures have been taken to distribute liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in compliance with the court orders, the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA), Litro Gas Lanka Limited and Laugfs Gas PLC said today (December 31).

This was conveyed to the Court of Appeal when a motion filed by public interest litigation activist Nagananda Kodituwakku was taken up before Judges Ruwan Fernando and Sampath Wijayaratne.

In his motion, Kodituwakku alleged that the gas companies and the CAA have failed to recall the hazardous gas cylinders released to the market and to abide by the Appeals Court order.

Nagananda’s petition was scheduled to be taken up again on January 26.

