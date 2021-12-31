Coronavirus: 181 more patients discharged upon recovery

Coronavirus: 181 more patients discharged upon recovery

December 31, 2021   03:49 pm

Another 181 people infected with COVID-19 were discharged from medical care today (December 31) as they have recovered from the virus infection, the Ministry of Health said.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 560,494.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 586,746 COVID-19 infections.

According to official data, more than 11,200 virus-infected patients in total are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country stands at 14,962.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Views expressed on country's current political situation

Views expressed on country's current political situation

Views expressed on country's current political situation

Three girls drown in Kumari Ella; two still missing

Three girls drown in Kumari Ella; two still missing

Farmers still afflicted without fertilizer

Farmers still afflicted without fertilizer

New subsidiary & LIOC to jointly develop 61 oil tanks in Trinco

New subsidiary & LIOC to jointly develop 61 oil tanks in Trinco

COVID: 41 new Omicron variant cases found in Sri Lanka

COVID: 41 new Omicron variant cases found in Sri Lanka

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka to further lease out 14 LIOC-run Trinco oil tanks for 50 years

Sri Lanka to further lease out 14 LIOC-run Trinco oil tanks for 50 years

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya says there's huge disappointment among people

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya says there's huge disappointment among people