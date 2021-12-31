Oshada Senanayake tenders resignation as TRCSL chairman

The Chairman of Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL), Mr. Oshada Senanayake has tendered his resignation.

Senanayake was appointed as the TRCSL chairman in November 2019, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected the new Head of State of Sri Lanka. His appointment followed the resignation of the commission’s former Chairman Lalith Gamage.

Senanayake also serves as the chairman of the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA).