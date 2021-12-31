Oshada Senanayake tenders resignation as TRCSL chairman

Oshada Senanayake tenders resignation as TRCSL chairman

December 31, 2021   05:52 pm

The Chairman of Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL), Mr. Oshada Senanayake has tendered his resignation.

Senanayake was appointed as the TRCSL chairman in November 2019, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected the new Head of State of Sri Lanka. His appointment followed the resignation of the commission’s former Chairman Lalith Gamage.

Senanayake also serves as the chairman of the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Views expressed on country's current political situation

Views expressed on country's current political situation

Views expressed on country's current political situation

Three girls drown in Kumari Ella; two still missing

Three girls drown in Kumari Ella; two still missing

Farmers still afflicted without fertilizer

Farmers still afflicted without fertilizer

New subsidiary & LIOC to jointly develop 61 oil tanks in Trinco

New subsidiary & LIOC to jointly develop 61 oil tanks in Trinco

COVID: 41 new Omicron variant cases found in Sri Lanka

COVID: 41 new Omicron variant cases found in Sri Lanka

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka to further lease out 14 LIOC-run Trinco oil tanks for 50 years

Sri Lanka to further lease out 14 LIOC-run Trinco oil tanks for 50 years

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya says there's huge disappointment among people

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya says there's huge disappointment among people