Special commodity levy on potatoes & big onions slashed

December 31, 2021   06:26 pm

The special commodity levy on potatoes and big onions will be reduced with effect from midnight (December 31), the Finance Ministry announced today.

The decision was reached on the directives of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, with the intention of providing relief to the consumers by reducing the current prices in the market, the ministry said further.

Thereby, the levy is expected to be slashed by Rs. 30.00 per kilogram.

