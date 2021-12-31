COVID: Sri Lanka sees 17 more deaths and 499 new cases

COVID: Sri Lanka sees 17 more deaths and 499 new cases

December 31, 2021   07:11 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 17 more coronavirus-related deaths for December 30, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,979.

According to the figures released by the Government Information Department, the deaths reported today include 11 males and 06 females.

Four of the patients are between the ages of 30-59 years. The remaining 13 are in the age group of 60 years.

Meanwhile, the daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 499 today (December 31).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 587,245.

As many as 560,494 recoveries have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 11,700 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.

