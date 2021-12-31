President & PM visit Kiriwehera Rajamaha Viharaya

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa have called on the Chief incumbent of the Kiriwehera Rajamaha Vihara, Most Venerable Kobawaka Damminda Thera this afternoon (December 31).

They have also inquired into the health and well-being of Damminda Thera, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

The two leaders are attending the religious observances held at the historic Kataragama Sacred Area in view of the New Year.

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa, Governor of Uva Province A.J.M. Muzammil, Governor of the Southern Province Willy Gamage and Basnayake Nilame of the Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devala Dishan Gunasekara also joined the visit.