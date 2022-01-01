Dengue cases doubled in Nov. & Dec. - Dr. Sudath Samaraweera

The number of dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka has doubled in November and December, despite the drop in the death toll seen in 2021, Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said on Friday (December 31).

He stated this addressing a media briefing held at the Government Information Department, the Director of the National Dengue Control Unit.

According to Dr. Samaraweera, the Epidemiology Unit has identified 15 high-risk districts for this mosquito-borne viral disease.

The general public is advised to keep their environment clean and to get rid of breeding sites for mosquitoes that lead to a sharp rise in cases.

Meanwhile, Dr Nimalka Pannilahetti of the National Dengue Control Unit urged people to seek medical treatment if they are suffering from any symptoms. The characteristic symptoms are sudden-onset fever, headache, cold and muscle and joint pains.