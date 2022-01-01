Health guidelines to be followed from Jan. 01-31 issued

Health guidelines to be followed from Jan. 01-31 issued

January 1, 2022   09:11 am

The Director-General of Health Services has published new health guidelines that will be effective from January 01 - 31.

According to the communiqué issued by Dr. Asela Gunawardena, tuition classes are permitted to be conducted for students in grade 05 and above with 50% capacity.

It states that legal action would be taken under the existing legal provisions against persons/ institution who do not comply with the directions.

The situation will be reviewed by January 31 and guidelines will be issued for the period thereafter according to the prevailing situation, the Director-General further says.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lankans celebrate dawn of New Year 2022

Sri Lankans celebrate dawn of New Year 2022

Sri Lankans celebrate dawn of New Year 2022

The dawn of the New Year from the Colombo Port City

The dawn of the New Year from the Colombo Port City

Sri Lankans hold much hope for 2022 (English)

Sri Lankans hold much hope for 2022 (English)

Sri Lanka to further lease out 14 LIOC-run Trinco oil tanks for 50 years (English)

Sri Lanka to further lease out 14 LIOC-run Trinco oil tanks for 50 years (English)

Omicron cases recorded in Sri Lanka on the rise (English)

Omicron cases recorded in Sri Lanka on the rise (English)

House gutted in fire caused by suspected gas leak

House gutted in fire caused by suspected gas leak

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.31

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.31

Agri. Minister says he is committed to implementing green agriculture policy

Agri. Minister says he is committed to implementing green agriculture policy