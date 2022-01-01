Health guidelines to be followed from Jan. 01-31 issued

The Director-General of Health Services has published new health guidelines that will be effective from January 01 - 31.

According to the communiqué issued by Dr. Asela Gunawardena, tuition classes are permitted to be conducted for students in grade 05 and above with 50% capacity.

It states that legal action would be taken under the existing legal provisions against persons/ institution who do not comply with the directions.

The situation will be reviewed by January 31 and guidelines will be issued for the period thereafter according to the prevailing situation, the Director-General further says.