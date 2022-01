Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa has returned to the island following his visit to the United States.

He got back in a flight chartered by Emirates airlines, EK 650, early this morning (January 01).

The finance minister was accorded a welcome by State Minister Nimal Lanza upon his arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.

He had departed the island for the United States on December 15, 2022.