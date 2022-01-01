Navy seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 15 billion in 2021

Sri Lanka Navy, making a significant contribution to realize the government’s efforts to save the future generations from the drug menace, has seized a large consignment of illegal drugs worth over Rs. 15.86 billion street value, in the year 2021 alone.

It had mounted multiple successful narcotic raids in island waters and on high seas.

The Navy has stepped up operations not only in coastal waters around the island but also in international waters in collaboration with other agencies to thwart all forms of illegal activities including the smuggling of drugs.

As a result, the Navy managed to take hold of this massive stock of narcotics in year 2021.

In anti-drug operations carried out on 74 occasions, both in island waters and in exhausting operations on high seas, the Navy has seized over 1,268kg of heroin with 119 foreign and 22 local suspects.

Similarly, on 151 other occasions the Navy was able to nab 186 local and 07 foreign suspects with over 7,095kg of Kerala cannabis during the year 2021.

Further, 98 suspects were held with more than 158kg of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) in 73 operations conducted by the Navy.

Besides, the Navy collared 27 other suspects with over 69kg of local cannabis in 16 operations and 09 more local suspects with over 88kg of Hashish during 08 other operations mounted in the past year.

Under the guidance of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, coordination of Defence Secretary, General (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne and leadership of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, the Navy is determined to extend these anti-drug operations into year 2022, in a bid to make the government’s efforts a success, to save the future generation of the country from the menace of drugs.