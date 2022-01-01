Construction of new entrance wall of Menik River begins

The construction of the new entrance wall of Menik River at the Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devala commenced today (January 01) under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The Head of State, Minister Chamal Rajapaksa, Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa and Basnayake Nilame of the Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devala Dishan Gunasekara laid the foundation stones for the construction, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Additionally, the Ministry of Environment donated a tractor vehicle and an electric vehicle to the Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devala under the ‘Surakimu Ganga’ project.

The vehicles were handed over by the President to Basnayake Nilame Dishan Gunasekara.

These are to be used to collect garbage and solid waste from the Menik River and use it as an eco-friendly model project.

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, Secretary to the Ministry of Environment Dr. Anil Jasinghe and Director General of the Central Environmental Authority Hemantha Jayasinghe were also present at this event.