Father and son die after drowning in Sathmale Ella

January 1, 2022   07:32 pm

Father and son who went to bathe at Sathmale Ella, Kolawenigama in Deniyaya this afternoon (January 01) have died after drowning.

A family of four, including the father, mother, son and two daughters had visited the Sathmale Ella.

The deceased father (48) and the 16-year-old son are reportedly residents of Gintota in Hapugala.

The son had fallen into the Sathmale Ella while taking a selfie. The father who jumped into the waterfall to rescue his son had also gone missing after drowning.

Their bodies were later recovered by the Sri Lanka Navy divers, the police said.

According to the residents of the area, nearly 10 people had died after drowning at this location on previous occasions.

