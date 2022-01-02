President worships historic Sithulpawwa Rajamaha Viharaya

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa participated in a religious ceremony held at the historic Sithulpawwa Rajamaha Viharaya, on Saturday (01).

President Rajapaksa, after paying homage to the Datu Mandiraya of the temple, called on the Maha Sangha including the Chief Incumbent of the temple Ven. Mataramba Hemaratna Thera.

The President handed over the ‘Sannas Pathra’ of declaring the historic Sithulpawwa Rajamaha Vihara as a sacred place to Ven. Mataramba Hemaratna Thera, after the Secretary to the Ministry of Buddha Sasana Professor Kapila Gunawardana announced it.

The President and other Ministers presented the “Free Grant Certificates” that pronounced naming of four temples adjacent to the Sithulpawwa Rajamaha Vihara as sacred places, to the Chief Incumbents of respective temples.

Ven. Mataramba Hemaratna Thera delivering the sermon said, “the President, your journey is on the right path which is in line with “Saubhagyaye Dekma” (Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour) Policy Statement. If it succeeds, the next generation will be able to experience the results.”

“There are some people in this country who depend on foreign funds and their task is to oppose whatever good things done for the betterment of the people. They also spoiled the President’s pure intentions to create a healthy nation by providing a toxic - free diet”.

The Thera further said that if the “Saubhagyaye Dekma” succeeds, the country will be very fortunate. Ven. Mataramba Hemaratna Thera said, “There are people who are eyeing to gain power as well as who cannot wait another few more years to reap the benefits of the “Saubhagyaye Dekma” while having envious feelings towards the progress of the country.

The foundation stones for the constructions of ‘Wahalkada’ on the road towards Sithulpawwa Rajamaha Vihara were laid under the patronage of Ministers Chamal Rajapaksa, Mahinda Amaraweera and State Minister D.V. Chanaka. The event was attended by the President and Minister Namal Rajapaksa as well.

The President also participated in the Jayasanka Pooja and the Bodhi Pooja held amidst Hewisi.

Governor of the Southern Province Willy Gamage, Members of Parliament Ajith Rajapakse and Sudarshana Denipitiya, the Secretaries to the Ministries of Defence and Public Security, Commanders of the three Armed Forces and the Inspector General of Police were also present in the religious observances

