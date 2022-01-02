Young couple killed in motorcycle crash

January 2, 2022   09:43 am

A young couple have died following a motorcycle accident in the Welmilla area in Bandaragama early this morning (02). 

Ada Derana reporter said the incident had occurred at around 4.30 a.m. today and that the motorcycle rider and pillion rider had both died on the spot.

Police suspect that the motorcycle had crashed into the safety fence on the road due to traveling at high speeds. 

The victims have been identified as a 21-year-old male from Bandaragama and a 19-year-old female from Kandy. 

