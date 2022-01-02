Two youths drown, another missing while sea bathing

Two youths have drowned while another is reported missing while sea bathing at the Kapungoda Beach in Dungalpitiya, Negombo.

Five youths who were bathing in the area were reportedly swept away by strong waves last evening.

One of the youths had gone missing and is feared drowned while the other four were rescued by police with help from residents in the area and rushed to the Negombo Hospital.

However, two of them – a 17-year-old teenager and a 23-year-old youth from Pamunugama and Ekala areas – had died before admission to the hospital.

The other two youths have been discharged from hospital after being treated.

Police said that search operations are underway to locate the missing persons, a 21-year-old youth from Ambewela.

Dungalpitiya Police is conducting further investigations.