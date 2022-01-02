Fire hits South Africas parliament building in Cape Town

January 2, 2022   12:54 pm

Firefighters are battling a blaze at South Africa’s national Parliament Building in Cape Town.

A dark plume of smoke and flames can be seen rising from the building in the center of the city. 

The fire started in the early hours of Sunday morning in the third-floor offices and spread to the National Assembly chamber, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Jermaine Carelse told local media. 

He said that no people have been injured in the fire, which was reported by security guards. 

Carelse said that more than 35 firefighters are battling the fire, which appears to be threatening the building’s roof.

JP Smith, the mayoral committee member for safety and security, said the national assembly building was on fire and flames had spread to the roof. No casualties have been reported so far.

“The fire has not been contained and reports of cracks in some walls of the building have been confirmed,” Smith said. 

The 36 firefighters on the scene had requested more resources to tackle the blaze, Smith said.

The alarm was raised at 5 am and Smith said initial reports indicated the fire started in office space on the third floor and spread toward the gymnasium. 

Source: AP/ANI

--Agencies

