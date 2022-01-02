Father-of-two murdered over argument at party, three arrested

A 43-year-old father-of-two has been attacked with sharp objects and murdered by a group of individuals while walking on the road in the Homagama area.

The incident, which had been recorded on a nearby CCTV camera, had occurred yesterday (01) on a somewhat busy street in Homagama.

According to Ada Derana reporter, the incident had occurred following a New Year celebration party held at restaurant in the Homagama area.

An alcohol-fueled argument between two groups during the party had spiraled out of control while when one of the individuals involved had been leaving the restaurant in question, a group of men had chased after him and carried out the attack.

The victim had been lying on the roadside for nearly half an hour before a passing three-wheeler driver had rushed him to hospital. He had succumbed to injuries a short while after.

The deceased is identified as a 43-year-old father-of-two from Kiriwaththuduwa in Homagama.

Three suspects have been taken into custody in question with the murder while they are to be produced before the Homagama Magistrate’s Court today (02).