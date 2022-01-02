Sri Lanka surpasses 15,000 COVID-19 deaths

Sri Lanka has registered 24 new COVID-19 related deaths for January 01, pushing the death toll since the start of the pandemic past 15000, data showed on Sunday.

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed the Covid death figures for yesterday, which includes 20 males and 04 females.

Eleven of the patients were between the ages of 30-59 years while the other 13 were aged 60 years and above.

This brings the total number of coronavirus related deaths in the country thus far to 15,019.