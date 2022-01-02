The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Ajith Nivard Cabraal and Secretary to the Finance Ministry S.R. Attygala will reportedly not be called for the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers scheduled for tomorrow (02).

This is due to the fact that several Cabinet papers are slated to be discussed at tomorrow’s meeting, as a meeting was not held last week, and hence there is an issue with regard to time.

It has been reported previously that the Central Bank governor and the Finance Secretary have been summoned for the next Cabinet meeting to discuss several matters.